Jabrill Peppers’ 2017 NFL Draft story takes a turn for the worse

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin once called Mohammed Sanu the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for all the things he could do on the football field. Not do discount what Sanu has done in the NFL, but if there were a player who would epitomize this style of play, it would be Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers can play linebacker, safety, slot cornerback, was a running back on occasion and returned kickoffs. To be honest, most consider his versatility a detriment to his overall draft stock as teams are looking at him asking, “What position does he actually play??”

Peppers declares he is an NFL safety, and with the 2017 NFL Draft just days away, his hopes of being a first round draft selection for an NFL franchise just took a huge hit.

NFL notified teams that Michigan’s Jabril Peppers tested positive for a dilute sample at the combine, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2017

The reported diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine is a huge issue with NFL teams, and many will likely consider it a gigantic red flag prior to selecting in the early rounds of the draft.

Now, NFL teams will know more about the testing violation, but just like players before him who have had issues staying clean for the biggest event of their lives, think Mike Adams and Randy Gregory, their careers haven’t exactly panned out as planned.

There were some who thought Peppers would be a good fit in the Steel City, but after this mishap you have to wonder if a team like the Steelers, who has had their share of problem players off the field, would be willing to take a flier on another young prospect.

Just another interesting angle to the upcoming NFL Draft, and it could equate to Peppers being available much later in the process than anyone expected.