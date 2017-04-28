Twitter response to Pittsburgh Steelers selecting T.J. Watt in Round 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 NFL Draft Day 1 has concluded with the team selecting Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt with the No. 30 overall pick in the selection process.
The selection didn’t take long to sink into the heart of Steelers Nation, and that includes the players Watt will now call teammates.
Check out what current, and former, players had to say about the selection, as well as welcoming him into the fold as the newest member of the black and gold!
(Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more players take to social media.)
Pittsburgh!!!!!!!!!!— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 28, 2017
Let's work https://t.co/IyFHoSdLQo— SauceGod.D.A. (@DAYERS_LOE) April 28, 2017
Let's get it @_TJWatt stairway to seven. #NFLDraft #Steelers #HereWeGo— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) April 28, 2017
Good pick by the @steelers— Bruce Gradkowski (@bgradkowski5) April 28, 2017
@_TJWatt Gang Gang Welcome 2 the #SteelersNation— Steven Johnson Jr. (@SMJ2852) April 28, 2017
let's get it young bro @_TJWatt— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) April 28, 2017
Draft advice: Its only the beginning......— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 28, 2017
@_TJWatt welcome to the burgh! Congrats on getting drafted. Lets get to work!— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 28, 2017
