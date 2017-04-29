 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2016 game breakdowns of Steelers 1st round pick T.J. Watt show off his versatility

New, comments

There is a chance you haven’t really seen T.J. Watt play football, and if that is the case we have several breakdowns for you here to get a feel for what he brings to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Wisconsin vs Western Michigan Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and if you are like me, you watched zero minutes of Wisconsin Badger football this past year.

Watt lit up the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, but a lot of fans want to see what the Steelers have in their first overall draft pick. This is where his draft breakdowns come in handy.

Below you will see three breakdowns of games from 2016, and although it is unfair to look at just three games and assume you are seeing everything from a potential draft prospect, the one thing you should see is his versatility. Watt lines up all over the field, especially in the Ohio State film, and played against some quality competition.

Watt’s 11.5 sacks in 2016 should speak for themselves, but don’t let this footage show you everything, as Watt has reportedly already added 10-pounds of muscle to his frame in preparation for the NFL.

Check out the breakdowns below:

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin vs. LSU

For more draft breakdowns, head over to Watt’s page on Draftbreakdown.com.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know about the Steelers first round pick T.J. Watt

View all 9 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...