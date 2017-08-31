Steelers vs. Panthers 2017 Preseason: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, distribution map and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play in their fourth and final preseason game of the 2017 preseason when they travel to play the Carolina Panthers. The Steelers finally will have the majority of their starters back on the field, at least for the first few series of the game, so this is the game to watch.

Preseason football is better than no football, in my opinion, and you’ll get to see a group of players killing themselves for a shot to make this team. Desperation has a way of making things exciting, but for all the finer details of the game, check out the information below to enhance your viewing experience.

Remember to follow us on Twitter (@btsteelcurtain) as well as in the open threads on game day to talk with Steelers fans just like you — you know, diehards!

Injury Report:

Starters ruled out prior to game time:

None reportedly OUT prior to the game

Date/Time: Thursday, August 31, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Charlotte, NC

Game Odds: Pittsburgh (-5.5)

TV: Local Viewing Only (Check the viewing areas, and channels, below)

Pittsburgh

KDKA (CBS/2 - Pittsburgh)

WTAJ (CBS/10 - Altoona)

WHP (CW/21.3 - Harrisburg)

WOLF (FOX/56 - Scranton)

WFXP (FOX/66 - Erie)

WCMH (NBC/4 - Columbus OH)

WYFX (FOX/19 - Youngstown OH)

WTOV (FOX/9.2 - Wheeling WV)

WQCW (CW/30 - Charleston WV)

WJKP (My/39 - Elmira NY)KIMO (ABC/13 - Anchorage AK)

KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks AK)

KJUD (ABC/11 - Juneau AK)

Online Streaming: NFL Game Pass and NFL.com Game Center

Announcers: Local announcers

Tickets: For tickets fans can visit the NFL Ticket Exchange

Twitter: @btsteelcurtain

Facebook: Please like us on Facebook