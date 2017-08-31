Steelers vs. Panthers Preseason Week 4: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The second quarter started with a Chris Boswell field goal, cutting into the Carolina lead 7-3.

With Joshua Dobbs under center, he attacked the Panthers defense early. A deep pass to Justin Hunter on the first offensive play of the 2nd quarter equated in a beautiful 58-yard touchdown. After the Boswell point-after, the Steelers took the lead 10-7.

Defense would rule the remainder of the second quarter as both punters got plenty of work, but the Panthers would add their own big play as Joe Webb orchestrated a touchdown drive and capped it off with a touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 14-10 lead heading into halftime.