Steelers vs. Panthers Preseason Week 4: 2nd quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to finish their preseason, and we keep you up to date with those who aren’t able to watch the game live.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The second quarter started with a Chris Boswell field goal, cutting into the Carolina lead 7-3.

With Joshua Dobbs under center, he attacked the Panthers defense early. A deep pass to Justin Hunter on the first offensive play of the 2nd quarter equated in a beautiful 58-yard touchdown. After the Boswell point-after, the Steelers took the lead 10-7.

Defense would rule the remainder of the second quarter as both punters got plenty of work, but the Panthers would add their own big play as Joe Webb orchestrated a touchdown drive and capped it off with a touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 14-10 lead heading into halftime.

