Steelers Injury Report: Final 53-man roster could be impacted by pair of injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fortunate this preseason. Not because they finished with a 3-1 record, but because of their level of health throughout the preseason. However, they wouldn’t be able to leave the meaningless games unscathed, and suffered a couple injuries which could alter the team’s 53-man roster as Week 1 of the regular season lurks around the corner.

Take a look at the injuries sustained during the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers Thursday night:

Jordan Dangerfield left the game with an ankle injury. Some might shrug this injury off, but Dangerfield was having a tremendous preseason, and likely solidified a roster spot for himself throughout the 4-game stretch. The severity of the ankle injury was not reported, but if it is serious it could jeopardize how the Steelers handle their safety depth, which was already thin, going into the season.

The most disappointing injury for the Steelers likely occurred to rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton, who re-aggravated his hamstring injury which kept him sidelined for the majority of the preseason. This injury, if significant, puts Sutton’s 2017 status in jeopardy. The Steelers don’t have the luxury to hold a roster spot for a rookie who might not get healthy for the first quarter, or so, of the season. In other words, Sutton could be an injured reserve candidate, and could possibly return when healthy.

The final injury was to safety Malik Golden. Golden, who was injured on a nice interception and could have taken it back to the house for a pick-six, strained a groin and will be evaluated when they return from Pittsburgh. Golden has an uphill climb to make the roster, but could be a practice squad candidate.

Stay tuned to BTSC as more injury news is released, and as the team moves their roster from 90 to 53 Saturday.