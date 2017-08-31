Which Steelers will lose their roster spot after the acquisition of Vance McDonald and Joe Haden

With the additions of Vance McDonald and Joe Haden, the Pittsburgh Steelers now have some tough decisions to make regarding other players on the depth chart.

For instance, at tight end, there’s no way to keep McDonald, David Johnson, Jesse James, Xavier Grimble and Jake McGee.

The same can be said for the cornerback position. Haden, Artie Burns and Cameron Sutton are likely safe, but who makes the team out of William Gay, Senquez Golson, Mike Hilton, Ross Cockrell and Coty Sensabaugh?

Tough decisions indeed.

Due to technical difficulties, we were unable to do our usual “The Standard is the Standard” podcast on our BlogTalkRadio page. Rather than just call it a night, I took to Facebook Live to talk about these tough decisions at cornerback and tight end, as well as some other positional battles at running back and wide receiver.

I gave my predictions for all these tough decisions, which might be bad news for guys like Senquez Golson, Ross Cockrell, Knile Davis, Fitzgerald Toussaint and David Johnson.

So, who gets the short end of the stick in these position battles?

