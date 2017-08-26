The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the gridiron Saturday night as they hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the third preseason game of the 2017 NFL preseason. With it being the third preseason game, it means it is the “final dress rehearsal” for the players who will be on the field in Week 1 when the team goes to Cleveland to play the Browns.

Pittsburgh received the football to start the game, and it was a lot of Knile Davis on the opening drive. Davis had two runs for first downs, and a screen pass which also equated in a first down. However, as the Steelers entered Chris Boswell’s field goal range, Alejandro Villanueva was beat off the edge and his mistake related into a sack fumble of Ben Roethlisberger.

With the Colts getting the ball, it took Scott Tolzien just one play to hit Donte Moncrief for a 55-yard gain. It didn’t take long for Frank Gore to plunge into the endzone, and give the Colts a 7-0 lead with 10:46 left in the quarter.

The Steelers’ second possession looked more like what fans thought they would see from the starting offense. Todd Haley deployed a more spread, almost “muddle huddle”, look with Roethlisberger spreading the ball around. Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers all caught passes on the drive which ended in a Chris Boswell field goal, and cut into the Colts’ lead, 7-3.

The Colts have the ball and are driving at the end of the first quarter.

1st Quarter hightlights: