Steelers vs. Colts Preseason Week 3: Third Quarter In-Game Update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

Indianapolis received the kickoff to start the second half, but it was a Cameron Sutton sighting on 3rd down which broke up a pass and forced a punt. Jones and the boys took the field in the second half with a sense of urgency, and after a James Conner run to start the possession, the team was able to move the ball with ease into Colts’ territory. After Conner ran over a defensive back, Jones hit Xavier Grimble in the end zone for a beautiful touchdown; however, Chris Boswell missed the point after touchdown, which meant the Colts stayed in the lead 13-12.

Jones continued to improve as the game went on, and with a combination of catches by JuJu Smith-Schuster, and runs by Terrell Watson, the Steelers were quickly in field goal range. Nonetheless, that is where the drive would stall, but Boswell would give the Steelers their first lead of the game with a 15-13 lead to end the third quarter.

Third Quarter Highlights: