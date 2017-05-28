Why I'm a Fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Anyone who has known me longer than 10 minutes knows 1 thing: I love the Pittsburgh Steelers. At least 1/3 of my wardrobe is Steelers apparel and I have a Steelers tattoo. I never knew until I lived outside western PA that most other fan bases don’t wear their team’s colors almost daily or weekly. I thought this was normal.

If you’ve never heard Renegade on a glorious Sunday and seen hundreds of thousands of terrible towels twirling, you’re missing out.

I’ve lived 3 places in my life: Western PA (middle of nowhere), Eastern PA (west of Philly a little) and all over the great state of North Carolina. Not living in western PA I get harassed a lot for my Steelers fandom, but I can’t think of anytime someone has asked me why they are my favorite team.

It sounds a little dramatic, but my fandom is mostly biological. One of my friends from Pittsburgh said: "every Steelers fan has a picture of them in a Steelers onesie". I actually don’t (thanks, mom and dad). If you’re a somewhat young you get harassed about being a bandwagoner and about the Steelers being good your whole life. Hold up – Mark Malone, Bubby Brister, Neil O’Donnell. C’mon Man. Neil O’Donnell was the first Steeler to make me cry real tears over football.

The Bus' HOF Induction

The Steelers to me are about family, as corny as it sounds. When I was little every Sunday we went to church (wearing Steelers clothes), went to the deli, watched the Steelers, repeat. Many, many Sundays we watched the Steelers at my nana and papa’s. My Nana is 80 now. She has dementia, but those are some of my fondest memories. My nana wrote a whole song talking shit on Bubby Brister and we sang it to my dad (I’m still not sure if she liked the Steelers).

The first time I went to 3 rivers My dad bought me my first terrible towel and that’s the one I use every Sunday. Superstitions are important. My aunt, uncle and cousins took my Papa (he’s 81) to his first Steelers game on Christmas (the immaculate extension). My 13-year-old cousin had to freeze because the only under armour she owned was purple (Raven’s colors) and she had to "take one for the team". Tradition is important.

I’ve been to games in Nashville, Charlotte, and Philly. The game day experience is not even close. There were no buses, vans or motorcycles painted for those teams.There was no Eagles pope. There was no Titans gateway clipper boat taking you to the game. There is not a Panthers Cruise you can go on for vacation. It’s just different. Steelers fans that don’t live near Pittsburgh go to training camp for their vacation. Steelers fan know when the schedule comes out (even pre-season), know what OTAs stand for and when they happen, and probably have this season’s schedule memorized.

When the Eagles beat the Steelers last season I called my dad in distress and said "I don’t think they’ve lost this bad in my life" and he knew the exact game they lost worse (1989 to the Bengals 41-10). After any game, we know what went right and wrong. The Steelers rarely lose - they "beat themselves".

One of my best friends finally got season tickets 2 years ago. He was on the waiting list 19 years. Dedication. I love driving down the turnpike for a Steelers game and seeing loads of Steelers fans at every rest stop along the way. I love that Steeler Nation is big enough that there was a Steelers bar in Greenville, NC.

I love seeing that my younger cousins have come to appreciate the Steelers. They worry about wearing the right clothes on game day (whatever they wore last week if the Steelers won). I love that they know not to drop the terrible towel. I buy any new relative Steelers apparel so they grow up right.

My wife wasn’t a football (or sports) fan, but I think she gets it. When the Broncos were bringing out their (3) Lombardi trophies the first regular season game last year she said: "that’s it?!?!" She told me a few years ago "the best day of (her) life was when she was finished with college Spanish"….not when she married me. I told her that’s okay "the best day of my life was when I met The Bus."

Every Steelers game day I drink coffee from the same Steelers mug no matter where I am. I'm a fan because of tradition and family and because the Steelers are the best franchise in all of professional sports.

#HereWeGo