Steelers 2018 Free Agent Market Watch: The Wide Receivers

The Steelers corps of receivers are head and shoulders above where they were last year at this time. Antonio Brown was All-World again in 2017, JuJu Smith-Schuster was a rookie sensation that came close to 1,000 yards and Martavis Bryant made great strides towards season's end in coming off of a drug suspension. The unit, as a whole, doesn't need much of an upgrade at all. But Justin Hunter is a free agent, Eli Rogers was suspect - and suffered a season-ending injury in what turned out to be the last game for the Steelers anyway - and Darius Heyward-Bey is getting long in the tooth. Even though the Steelers have funds that need to go elsewhere, here are the top free agent receivers available in 2018 and where they may or may not fit in the burgh of Pitt, should they decide to go theWR route.

Jarvis Landry - Miami Dolphins

Landry has become one of the finest slot receivers in the league. Averaging 1,009 yards each of his first four years in the league, Jarvis had 112 catches and nine TDs last season. He’s in for a big payday, but the Steelers won't be a suitor.

Allen Robinson - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags lost Robinson in the season's first game last year and still made the AFCCG. The Penn State Nittany Lion had 1400 yards and 14 scores in 2015, but fell back to Earth with 883 and six in 2016. With great size at 6'3", Robinson would be a nice addition to Pittsburgh, but his health is in question and resources need to go elsewhere. If the numbers were right (doubtful), it would spell the end for Bryant.

Josh Gordon - Cleveland Browns

Again off-the-field issues make Gordon taboo for the Steelers and many other teams. When he's clean and mentally engaged, Josh Gordon is spectacular. His 2013 tally of 87 catches, 1,646 yards and nine scores was phenomenal. Last year, after two-years away, Gordon caught 18 balls for 335 yards and a score in five games. However, his well-documented issues and suspensions make him a high risk. With no assurance that Gordon's problems are behind him, the Steelers probably wouldn't take a risk on Gordon, while still not completely certain that Martavis Bryant's troubles are behind him.

Terrelle Pryor - Washington Redskins

The hometown kid looked to be getting a huge payday in 2017, but was a major disappointment in Washington. A year after putting up 1077 yards, Pryor had only 240 in nine games. The 6'4" Jeanette product had mentioned not wanting to play in Pittsburgh due to hometown distractions, but he'll come at a low price. Maybe it's time to come home.

Sammy Watkins - Los Angeles Rams

Watkins has shown signs of brilliance, signs of doubt and signs of fragility in his four seasons in the NFL. After being traded from the Bills, Watkins disappointed with a mere 39 catches for 593 yards in 2017. He's still young and a huge talent, if the market is low...Watkins is worth a flyer.

