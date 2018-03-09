Steelers 2018 Free Agent Market Watch: Outside Linebackers

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense needs to upgrade if the team is to make it to the Super Bowl. Inside Linebacker is a definite concern, but with Bud Dupree considered by some as a disappointment, James Harrison's departure, Art Moats a FA and Anthony Chickillo a RFA...Pittsburgh may address the edges as well. Here are OLB's available in free agency and whether or not they would be considered a Steeler option.

Dee Ford - Kansas City Chiefs

Ford has been inconsistent for Kansas City. He looked like a world beater in 2016 with ten sacks, but his other three years were subpar for the 2014 first rounder. Granted, last year Ford had a back injury. He could rebound in 2018, but he doesn't look to be a good option for the Steelers.

Nigel Bradham - Philadelphia Eagles

Bradham is a six-year pro that has turned into a solid three-down backer. Even though he's listed more as an OLB, Bradham played inside as well and was excellent in coverage. At that right price, this could be a solid sign.

Pernell McPhee - Chicago Bears

Injuries have been a concern for McPhee, but he's solid when healthy. McPhee has 14 sacks in a mere 20 games in 2016 and 2017. He's a gamble due to his injury history, but at the right price and for depth, the Steelers could consider the 29-year old.

Shaq Barrett (RFA) - Denver Broncos

Barrett is a young and solid linebacker. Despite missing his entire rookie year, Barrett had a solid 2015 and 2016. Injuries hampered Shaq and limited him to four sacks last year, but he has tons of upside. As a RFA, I would think if him as off the list.

Other Available Free Agent Outside Linebackers:

Junior Galette - Washington Redskins

Anthony Hitchens -Dallas Cowboys

Tahir Whitehead - Detroit Lions

Barkevious Mingo - Indianapolis Colts

Matt Longacre - (RFA) Los Angeles Rams

James Harrison - New England Patriots

Ahmad Brooks - Green Bay Packers

Connor Barwin - Los Angeles Rams

Erik Walden - Tennessee Titans

Paul Posluszny - Jacksonville Jaguars