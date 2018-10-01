AFC North Roundup: Steelers drowning early in the division race

With Week 4 of the NFL schedule officially in the books, at least for the AFC North, it’s time to take a look back at those teams who call the AFC North home to see how they fared, and what the standings look like after this week’s action.

The first goal for every team in the NFL is to win its division. Doing so guarantees both a playoff spot and a home playoff game, so even these early-season games are important when it comes to the divisional rankings.

Let’s take a spin around the AFC North to check on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 4 Results

Cincinnati Bengals - 37

Atlanta Falcons - 36

This game had over 50 points scored in the first half, and if you like high scoring games this was certainly your cup of tea. When it looked like the Falcons would hold serve at home, they forgot to guard AJ Green. How does that happen, you ask? Great question. Bengals look like a different team compared to last year, but the loss of Tyler Eiffert to a gruesome ankle injury might hurt more than they know.

Oakland Raiders - 45

Cleveland Browns - 42

I can’t believe I am typing this, but the Browns got hosed on more than one occasion while visiting the Black Hole in Oakland. What I took away from this game is Baker Mayfield has the look of an NFL quarterback, Martavis Bryant still has horrible hands and how in the world does the NFL allow a team to still play on a baseball field?!

Baltimore Ravens - 26

Pittsburgh Steelers - 14

The Steelers stunk up the join on both sides of the ball. I feel like I’ve said this before...

Week 5 Schedules:

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns - Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers - Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 3-1

Cincinnati Bengals - 3-1

Cleveland Browns - 1-2-1

Pittsburgh Steelers - 1-2-1

Let us know what you think about the divisions after Week 2 in the comment section below. Do you see this being a powerhouse division? Which teams are contenders and which ones are nothing more than pretenders?