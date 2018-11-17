We were all aware of the significance of winning vs. losing when the Steelers take the field against Jacksonville at Everbank Stadium on Sunday. Of course, the Steelers need to win to continue to ascend towards the top of the AFC. With less games remaining and bye weeks concluding, the playoff contenders and pretenders are becoming much more defined. Most of the time, Steelers fans know who to root for. But here’s a guide to significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit more from this weekend.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would be the second seed in the AFC, but there are plenty of teams to root for in other action. Here are the current AFC playoff standings.

...

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens - Sunday 1:00 PM

While I feel dirty rooting for the Ravens, I want to see the Bungles slip,out of a playoff seed and eventually make Week 17 a Josh Dobbs, Stevan Ridley and James Washington showcase.

Who to root for: Baltimore

Houston Texans at Washington Redskins - Sunday 1:00 PM

Houston has momentum like Jacksonville did last year. That needs to subside a bit.

Who to root for: Washington

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts- Sunday 1:00 PM

Not many teams can overtake Cincy for the sixth spot. Tennessee can.

Who to root for: Tennessee

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday 4:05 PM

Like the Texans, the Chargers keep gaining momentum. Slowing that down would be good, I just don’t see the Broncos doing it.

Who to root for: Denver

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams - Monday 8:15 PM

If Pittsburgh even has a remote chance of surpassing the Chiefs, Andy Reid’s club has to lose to both teams from the City of Angels. It needs to start now.

Who to root for: Los Angeles

AFC Teams on a Bye Week:

Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Other games featuring AFC teams:

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday 4:05 PM