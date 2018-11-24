We were all aware of the significance of winning vs. losing when the Steelers take the field in Denver at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday. Of course, the Steelers need to win to continue to ascend towards the top of the AFC. With less games remaining and bye weeks concluding, the playoff contenders and pretenders are becoming much more defined. Most of the time, Steelers fans know who to root for. But here’s a guide to significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit more from this weekend.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would be the second seed in the AFC, but there are plenty of teams to root for in other action. Here are the current AFC playoff standings.

...

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens - Sunday 1:00 PM

This will be a tough game for the Ravens to lose, but who wouldn’t love Oakland knocking the Ravens and the newly-minted Lamar Jackson era.

Who to root for: Oakland

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday 1:00 PM

Cincy is reeling. The Browns can bump this team further down the AFC rankings,

Who to root for: Cleveland

New England Patriots at New York Jets - Sunday 1:00 PM

The Pats are coming off of a loss and a bye, but the Jeys are terrible. With the Steelers closer to HFA than they have been all year, a cushion would be nice.

Who to root for: New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills - Sunday 1:00 PM

This game hardly matters, but the fork needs to be stuck in JVille. Maybe Doug Marrone’s old team can be the squad to do it.

Who to root for: Buffalo

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday 1:00 PM

Indy is rising. They could be dangerous in the playoffs.

Who to root for: Miami

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday 4:05 PM

The Chargers finally lost last week. They are the next opponent for Pittsburgh and you don’t want to have to face a good team on a two-game slide. But that’s a chance I’d be willing to take. Go Cards.

Who to root for: Arizona

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans - Monday 8:15 PM

Houston needs to be stalled and Tennessee needs to rebound. Houston is only a half game back of Pittsburgh for a bye. Can’t take chances.

Who to root for: Tennessee

AFC Teams on a Bye Week:

Kansas City Chiefs