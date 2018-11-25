NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking the full Week 12 slate of games against the spread

After a disastrous week of picks against the spread and the totals in Week 11, we are looking to bounce back this Sunday. Jeff Hartman was a shocking 3-9 ATS and 6-6 versus the totals last weekend, while my recommended selections were equally misleading at 7-5 ATS and 5-7 versus the totals. Far from varsity level production.

While no game was separated by a spread of more than eight points last week, there are four matchups featuring a spread of more than a touchdown in Week 12, with three games showing double-digit spreads as of Friday night. No matchup features a spread of less than a field goal and it would appear the bookmakers are not expecting too many close contests on Sunday.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are to expand on their lead in the division, aside from beating the Denver Broncos (+3), they will need some help from the Oakland Raiders travelling to take on the Baltimore Ravens (-10.5) and the Cleveland Browns visiting the Cincinnati Bengals (-3). However, while the Steelers and possibly the Browns should be capable of winning their matchups this weekend, it seems unlikely the Raiders have enough talent to defeat the Ravens on the road.

Selections have been made using the consensus Las Vegas odds from VegasInsider.com as of Saturday night and we encourage you to play along with us by adding your picks below.