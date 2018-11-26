AFC Playoff Picture: Steelers fall in standings, but are still in good shape

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 12, and with the rest of the AFC wrapping up their games this week, it is time to put things in perspective as it relates to the AFC Playoff Picture.

Sure, there is still a lot of football left to be played, but at the same time it doesn’t hurt to look ahead and see just where every team resides in the playoff picture, and who they have coming up, to get a grip on the Conference Playoff scenarios.

After Pittsburgh’s horrid start to the season, they have rebounded to the tune of a 7-3-1 record, and thanks to some losses to other AFC competitors, find themselves in a Top 4 spot in the AFC Playoff Picture. This week’s loss hurts, though, dropping the team out of the coveted 2 slot.

So, before we go any further, time to update the Playoff Picture heading into Week 11.

(Note: The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans play on Monday Night Football)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: at Raiders (2-9), vs. Ravens (6-5), vs. Chargers (8-3), at Seahawks (6-5), vs. Raiders (2-9)

2. New England Patriots (8-3) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: vs. Vikings (5-4-1), at Dolphins (5-6), at Steelers (7-3-1), vs. Bills (4-7), vs. Jets (3-8)

3. Houston Texans (6-3) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: vs. Titans (5-5), vs. Browns (4-6-1), vs. Colts (6-5), at Jets (3-8), at Eagles (5-6), vs. Jaguars (3-8)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: vs. Chargers (8-3), at Raiders (2-9), vs. Patriots (8-3), at Saints (10-1), vs. Bengals (5-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-2) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: at Steelers (7-3-1), vs. Bengals (5-6), at Chiefs (9-2), vs. Ravens (6-5), at Broncos (5-6)

6. Baltimore Ravens (6-5) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: at Falcons (4-7), at Chiefs (9-2), vs. Buccaneers (4-7), at Chargers (8-3), vs. Browns (4-6-1)

____

7. Indianpolis Colts (6-5) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: at Jaguars (3-8), at Texans (7-3), vs. Cowboys (6-5), vs. Giants (3-8), at Titans (5-5)

8. Tennessee Titans (5-5) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: at Texans (7-3), vs. Jets (3-8), vs. Jaguars (3-8), at Giants (3-8), vs. Redskins (6-5), vs. Colts (6-5)

9. Miami Dolphins (5-6) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: vs. Bills (4-7), vs. Patriots (8-3), at Vikings (5-4-1), vs. Jaguars (3-8), at Bills (4-7)

10. Denver Broncos (5-6) — REMAINING OPPONENTS: vs. Bengals (5-6), at Chargers (8-3), vs. Raiders (2-9), at Browns (4-6-1), at Steelers (7-3-1)

For those who don’t know, the reason the Chargers, who have a better record than the Steelers, are behind in the standings is due to Pittsburgh leading their division and the Chargers being behind the Chiefs in the AFC West.

As for Pittsburgh, their remaining schedule is riddled with teams who are at, or near, the top of the playoff race. The Chargers, Bengals and Patriots will all come to Heinz Field in the coming weeks as the regular season winds down.

The fun is just beginning...

Take a look at the above standings, who do you see failing down the stretch? And which team will be a surprise to climb the rankings? Let us know in the comment section below!