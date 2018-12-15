NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking the full Week 15 slate of games against the spread

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to flounder over the second half of the season and so do the BTSC staff picks after Jeff Hartman went 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 versus the totals in Week 14, while my picks were all over the place at 5-10 and 10-5 respectively.

Pittsburgh are one of only four home underdogs in Week 15 as part of a slate of games that feature only one double-digit spread. Six matchups are separated by a line of a field goal or less and five are currently showing a spread of over a touchdown. With opportunities to clinch playoff berths there for the taking for a number of teams this weekend, several post-season fates could be decided on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys both have the chance to claim their division titles with a win this weekend, but that task might be somewhat easier for the Bears facing the Green Bay Packers (+5.5) at home than the Cowboys visiting the Indianapolis Colts (-3). The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a win over the Steelers (+2.5) and a loss by the the Miami Dolphins at the Minnesota Vikings (-7.5), as can the Houston Texans if they beat the New York Jets (+6.5) on the road and the Colts also lose.

Selections have been made using the consensus Las Vegas odds from VegasInsider.com as of Friday night and we encourage you to play along with us by adding your picks below.