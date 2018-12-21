Steelers Injury Report: James Conner sits out practice as JuJu Smith-Schuster is limited

Although a number of players made progress with injuries that had sidelined them on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to add a new name to the injury report on Thursday. As James Conner remained sidelined with a sprained ankle, he was joined in the medical room by JuJu Smith-Schuster later in the day after the young wide receiver was forced from the field with a groin injury.

#Steelers injury report Thursday vs #Saints:

MISSED: Conner (ankle)

LIMITED: Smith-Schuster (groin) - new to injury report



Conner was the only player sitting out of practice until Smith-Schuster was added to the report with a limited designation, while both Terrell Edmunds and Bud Dupree returned to training as full participants having been held out the day before. With Conner expect to miss his third game of the year against the New Orleans, Jaylen Samuels will get another chance to start.

Considering Edmunds had been suffering with concussion like symptoms earlier in the week, his quick return to practice bodes well for his inclusion on Sunday, as does the involvement of Dupree who is dealing with a knee injury.

Despite a rib injury, Ben Roethlisberger was able to train fully having returned from his veteran rest day. For the second week in a row, Ramon Foster did not take has usual Thursday day off as he had done all year before Week 15.

The Saints once again saw several offensive lineman limited at practice.