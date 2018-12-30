The Pittsburgh Steelers did their job in Week 17. Their ugly, but successful 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals put them in position to sit back and watch the Cleveland Browns to see if they can somehow do the unthinkable and go into Baltimore and beat the Ravens.

Baker Mayfield made a name for himself in this game by making several huge plays down the stretch, including two on the game-winning drive. One to former Raven Brashad Perriman, and another to Jarvis Landry to put the Browns on the edge of field goal range.

However, with one timeout remaining, and 1:07 left in the game, facing a fourth and ten, Mayfield faced serious pressure and his pass was thrown into the hands of C.J. Mosley. The pick ended the game, and also the Steelers’ playoff hopes and dreams.

The Ravens won 6 of their last 7 games to get into the playoffs as the AFC Norht division champions, and the Steelers have nothing left but to sit back and wonder what could have been.

the Steelers have nothing left but to sit back and wonder what could have been as their 9-6-1 season ends and the offseason officially begins.