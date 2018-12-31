The Pittsburgh Steelers 2019 opponents and location have been solidified

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2018 regular season didn’t go as many would have liked/predicted, and with the offseason officially here, it is a good time to talk about 2019 opponents and locations.

In case you didn’t know, the NFL schedule is developed the following way:

16 games made up of:

6 divisional games

1 AFC division (4 games)

1 NFC division (4 games)

Equal AFC ranked opponent in other divisions

In 2019, the Steelers, and the rest of the AFC North, are paired with the NFC West and the AFC East. The only other two opponents will the second place team in the AFC South and AFC West, since the Steelers finished second in the division.

So, the Steelers’ upcoming opponents are as follow...

Check out the 2019 opponents and location:

Home

Away

The Steelers will play arguably the two weakest divisions, from top to bottom, in the NFL with teams like the Jets, Bills, 49ers, and Cardinals all on the upcoming schedule. The official schedule is released in April.

Stay tuned to hear the latest news regarding the black-and-gold, and feel free to let us know what you think of next year’s slate of games in the comment section below.