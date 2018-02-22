While not extensive the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a history of bringing back former players. That list includes Larry Foote, James Harrison, Willie "Big Play" Gay, Will Allen, Plaxico Burress and just last year Sean Spence made his way back into the Black and Gold. I may have missed some but feel free to jar my memory in the comment section.

This year's crop consists of Lawrence Timmons who is reportedly going to be released by Miami. Three former Steeler wide outs could also be available per rumors and Free Agency, two are former members of the "young money" crew - Mike Wallace and Emanuel Sanders. Also Marcus Wheaton is rumored to be cut by the Bears. I have just noticed at Over The Cap that Wesley Johnson a guy who was poached off our practice squad has become an Unrestricted Free Agent.

I wouldn't mind seeing Wesley Johnson. He has played a little of everywhere on the offensive line since leaving and could be a nice replacement for Chris Hubbard as do all game day lineman. I also would like to see Emanuel Sanders return but the money situation probably wouldn't allow for it on either end. Marcus Wheaton could be a nice option if his health checks out.

So who else is out there that could make a return and are you interested in any listed above.