Fanspeak Mock Draft using Matt Miller's Big Board

That time of year for Mock Drafts. Seems to be the only thing keeping the boredom of the NFL Offseason at bay. This one was pretty interesting. Here is my Mock with descriptions for each pick and why I chose them.

Round 1, Pick 28 - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Personally, I am hoping that Leighton Vander Esch falls to us, but in this Mock, he was taken 2 picks ahead of the Steelers. He was the 19th rated prospect and Evans was the 18th rated by Miller. I picked up Evans to bolster our LB group. Don't have to go into too much depth with his abilities as a LB as they have already been diagnosed every which way in the comments sections on BTSC.

Round 2, Pick 60 - Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

This was a really tough one for me. Ronnie Harrison was still on the board and Jesse Bates was still on the board. They were rated 31st and 51st respectively. I decided on Michel for the insurance against Bell and I wouldn't be surprised if the Steelers ended up taking a quality RB over a Safety in the 2nd if Michel fell. He would make a good committee with Conner and Ridley.

Round 3, Pick 92 - Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

I was kind of surprised Okoronkwo was lowly rated by Miller, but he does seem to be viewed as a Pass Rushing Specialist at this point in his career. He seems to be a bit like Harold Landry as far as pure pass rush skill goes, but struggles against the run at times. I would be okay taking a flier here on a guy like Okoronkwo.

Round 5, Pick 148 - Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh

Whitehead was rated 158th by Miller so I didn't think this was a reach at all. Whitehead has fallen down a little from his initially high Draft stock, but he could be a worthy project to work on behind Burnett and Davis, maybe even play some nickle and dime stuff later on in his rookie season.

Round 5, Pick 164 - Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

Another once highly regarded prospect whose stock has fallen a little bit now that teams and scouts are taking a hard look at his tape other than highlights, Fumagalli is an interesting prospect. High effort player with good hands despite missing a finger. Could be good competition for Grimble as our 3rd TE and offers interesting promise as a blocker as well. Definitely a two-way TE.

Round 7, Pick 220 - Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State

Labeling James as a WR for the NFL is almost an insult to actual NFL receivers. Basically seen as a gadget player as his ceiling in the NFL at this point. Can be electric and offers some return promise due to his above average athleticism, but skinny and won't be confused for an NFL Receiver.

Round 7, Pick 246 - Lowell Loutulelei, DT, Utah

Pure depth and competition at NT for Daniel McCullers.