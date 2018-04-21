Steelers GM Kevin Colbert one of the most respected in the NFL, per sports agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been under the watchful eye of General Manager Kevin Colbert for well over a decade now, and it seems to be paying off. In this instance we aren’t talking about draft picks or free agent acquisitions, but how sports agents feel about General Mangers.

In a recent USA Today poll, several agents were asked which GMs they respected/trusted the most, and which they trusted the least. Here are the Top 5 for both:

Most Respected:

1. Ozzie Newsome (Baltimore Ravens)

2. Bill Belichick (New England Patriots)

3. John Schneider (Seattle Seahawks)

T-4. Kevin Colbert (Pittsburgh Steelers)

T-4. Chris Ballard (Indianapolis Colts)

T-4. Les Snead (Los Angeles Rams)

Least Trusted:

1. Bruce Allen (Washington Redskins)

2. Mike Tannenbaum (Miami Dolphins)

3. John Elway (Denver Broncos)

4. Mike Brown (Cincinnati Bengals)

This is interesting on many levels, mainly due to the fact a team’s reputation can be a huge part of the process of signing and/or acquiring players. Sports agents have their role in the process, and their direct connection to the team relies on the General Manager, or whichever title an organization gives for this particular role.

For the Steelers, it is good to know Colbert is considered one of the best, as it can only pay dividends for the black-and-gold in the future.