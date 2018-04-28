Steelers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 2018: All the signings and rumors

The 2018 NFL Draft is officially over, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers just about wrapped up with their draft picks, the time now turns to undrafted free agency. Anything goes as undrafted players look for jobs, and teams look to fill out their rosters. Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin. the coaching staff and scouts are likely already on the phone with undrafted college players.

As soon as the draft ends, there is a swarm for every notable player on the market, and the Steelers will have some spots to fill. We'll be tracking all the rumors and signings right here.

Areas of need for the Steelers as UDFA are signed:

ILB

CB

Defensive Line

Interior Offensive Line

Important note: These names are not official, yet. This time is notorious for players deciding on one team and then choosing another, or a reporter getting the UDFA signing wrong or confusing a rookie minicamp invite for an actual signing. We'll collect all the rumors here and the Steelers will confirm them at some point in the next week.

Most of these players won’t make the 53-man roster, but plenty of members of the current team, like Ramon Foster, were not drafted and are still contributing to the team to this day.

Stay tuned as we process the latest updates, and eventually post the finalized list.

Current Steelers UDFA List:

Quadree Henderson - KR/PR - Pitt

Patrick Morris - C - TCU

Greg Gilmore - DL - LSU

Ola Adeniyi - DE - Toledo

Parker Cothren - DT - Penn State

Jarvion Franklin - RB - Western Michigan

UPDATES:

As @steelers were making their last pick they called @DreeHenderson and offered him free-agent contract which he accepted so A. I. du Pont High grad returns to stadium where he starred as @Pitt_FB kick returner and WR. @NFLDraft #delhs pic.twitter.com/a7QINIYdmo — kevintresolini (@kevintresolini) April 28, 2018

TCU C Patrick Morris agreed to terms as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh #Steelers, according to a source. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 28, 2018

Congratulations Greg Gilmore! Free agent signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers! GEAUX BE GREAT



GEAUX TIGERS pic.twitter.com/2ST65W7fGz — TJ LSU DAD (@tj_lsudad) April 28, 2018

Toledo defensive end Ola Adeniyi says he has signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Brian Buckey (@BrianBuckey) April 28, 2018

Defensive tackle Parker Cothren of Penn State is one of the undrafted free agents signed by the Steelers, per his representative — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) April 28, 2018

Two more Broncos heading to the @NFL. Congrats to @Ernsberger85 & @JarvionFranklin. Both signed priority free agent deals with Bucs & Steelers. #LetsRide pic.twitter.com/2FMeb1nmVZ — Drew Robinson (@DRobWMU) April 29, 2018

