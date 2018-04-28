 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 2018: All the signings and rumors

Keep tabs on the Steelers Undrafted Free Agents with the BTSC Free Agent Tracker for the latest signings and rumors.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers-Minicamp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 NFL Draft is officially over, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers just about wrapped up with their draft picks, the time now turns to undrafted free agency. Anything goes as undrafted players look for jobs, and teams look to fill out their rosters. Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin. the coaching staff and scouts are likely already on the phone with undrafted college players.

As soon as the draft ends, there is a swarm for every notable player on the market, and the Steelers will have some spots to fill. We'll be tracking all the rumors and signings right here.

Areas of need for the Steelers as UDFA are signed:

  • ILB
  • CB
  • Defensive Line
  • Interior Offensive Line

Important note: These names are not official, yet. This time is notorious for players deciding on one team and then choosing another, or a reporter getting the UDFA signing wrong or confusing a rookie minicamp invite for an actual signing. We'll collect all the rumors here and the Steelers will confirm them at some point in the next week.

Most of these players won’t make the 53-man roster, but plenty of members of the current team, like Ramon Foster, were not drafted and are still contributing to the team to this day.

Stay tuned as we process the latest updates, and eventually post the finalized list.

Current Steelers UDFA List:
Quadree Henderson - KR/PR - Pitt
Patrick Morris - C - TCU
Greg Gilmore - DL - LSU
Ola Adeniyi - DE - Toledo
Parker Cothren - DT - Penn State
Jarvion Franklin - RB - Western Michigan

