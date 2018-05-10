When NFL fans think of tough divisions, the AFC North is almost always at the top of the list, or near it. Thoughts of those classic matchups between the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers run through their craniums reminding them just how difficult, and hard-nosed, the division has been since realignment. While the Cleveland Browns have been the basement dwellers, their recent stock piling of draft picks looks to be paying off sooner, rather than later.

The key for success in the NFL has been plain to see for decades. You have to have a franchise quarterback. The dominance of the Steelers, and downfall of the Browns, could be directly linked to Ben Roethlisberger, and the myriad of quarterbacks the Browns have thrown out on the field ranging from Colt McCoy to Tim Couch.

The 2018 NFL Draft very well could have changed all that, almost across the board in the division. With Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco aging, it has Pittsburgh and Baltimore thinking about the future of the position. The same can be said about the Browns with Baker Mayfield.

Think about what the division could look like in just a few years at the quarterback position:

Browns QB — Baker Mayfield

Ravens QB — Lamar Jackson

Steelers QB — Mason Rudolph

Bengals QB — Andy Dalton (??)

The Bengals are the wild card in this scenario. Dalton hasn’t proven to really be “the man” yet, and after the team lost AJ McCarron to free agency, there were rumors they were seriously interested in Rudolph before the Steelers traded up to draft him. Will Dalton be the Bengals’ quarterback in 5 years? Who knows, but for the sake of argument we will suggest he will be there. After all, the Bengals don’t like change.

So, which quarterback will have the most success in the next decade? Dalton is a proven starter in the league, Mayfield will have the best opportunity to play right away, while Jackson and Rudolph may have to wait a bit before their time comes.

Put on your thinking cap, pull a Nostradamus, and predict who you think will have the most success in the next 10 years. Vote in the poll, and be sure to explain your pick in the comment section below!