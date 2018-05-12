5 Steelers training camp battles to get excited about in 2018

With the Steelers unlikely to bring in many (if not any) more players before training camp, I decided to take a look at the most intriguing training camp position battles. Competition and depth will only make this team better.

Check out some of the prospective battles headed your way in 2018:

CB Artie Burns vs. Cameron Sutton

Even though Sutton missed most of training camp and didn’t see his first game action until Week 13, there were rumors at the end of the 2017 season Sutton would be taking over for Burns as a starting corner. Having spent a full year in the system Sutton will push Burns to prove who’s deserves more game action opposite Joe Haden.

Jon Bostic vs. Tyler Matakevich vs. Terrell Edmunds

Who replaces Ryan Shazier as the starter opposite of Vince Williams? Right now, it appears all three players will get opportunities to play depending on the situation. Matakevich could have been the guy to replace Shazier last year; however, he tore his left labrum in the same Week 13 game that saw Shazier’s devastating injury. Bostic is a bruiser with a lot to prove, and rookie Terrell Edmunds has been listed as a safety, but many experts are predicting he will flex to linebacker in certain situations.

Safeties Morgan Burnett , Sean Davis vs. Terrell Edmunds, Marcus Allen

Both safety positions are up in the air. Davis is preparing to jump to free safety, the addition of 2018 free agent Morgan Burnett and the Steelers 1st round draft pick Terrell Edmunds — nothing is certain. Anyone of these player could prove to be starters come Week 1, and anyone of these safeties could flex to linebacker on 3rd down situations.

WR3 James Washington vs. Eli Rogers vs. DHB vs. Justin Hunter

Every position must be earned, that’s exactly what 2018 2nd round draft pick James Washington will have to do to prove he deserves playing time. Though we don’t know if Rogers will be back for certain, rumor has it that he will be brought back into the fold before camp. Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter are veteran guys chomping at the bit to earn their own starting spot. If Washington can earn this spot early in camp, the Steelers will role one of the deepest receiving corps in the league.

QB2 Landry Jones vs. Mason Rudolph vs. Josh Dobbs

The biggest battle of the offseason won’t even be for playing time. But can go a long way in proving what the future of the QB position will look like in Pittsburgh. The incumbent is Landry Jones. Despite the ire of a lot of Steelers fans, he is a decent back up who knows the playbook, and if you need someone to win you a spot start, Jones has proved he can pull out the ‘W’. 2018 3rd round pick Mason Rudolph may have the best arm talent out of any of the 3 back-ups, but he will have to learn the entire playbook before he could pass Jones on the depth chart. Lastly is Josh Dobbs. Dobbs will need to prove he wasn’t a wasted 4th round pick from a year ago. Though he is very athletic, Dobbs appears to be a long shot to make the roster.

Which battle are you most looking forward to watching? Are any of the guys above clear cut to win those position competitions?