Steelers Rookie Minicamp Day 2: Mason Rudolph continues to impress

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies were on the field again, and we give you the run down.

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies and invitees were back on the gridiron again Saturday, albeit in shorts, and of course news of the newest members of the black-and-gold.

For the second day in a row, the third round rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph stole headlines. Friday he spoke about receiving a text message from Ben Roethlisberger, to ease the concern of the fan base, but on Saturday it was his play on the field, not his words, which turned heads.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, after several Day 1 fumbles under center, Rudolph let it rip and had a series of several completions in the team portion of practice.

Okay, making several completions in shors with only other rookies involved isn’t necessarily something to write home about, but what Marcus Tucker, who spent last year on the Steelers’ practice squad, offered to Fowler was much more tangible.

It seems Rudolph is as advertised when talking about his arm, but also his overall leadership. Needless to say, what Mark Kaboly, of The Athletic, reported regarding Rudolph and former Oklahoma State turned Steelers teammate James Washington connecting several times should shock no one.

The Steelers will wrap up their rookie minicamp on Sunday before the rest of the team shows up to get the official spring workouts kicked off.

Check out some videos and photos from Day 2 of Steelers’ rookie minicamp.

Photos

Videos

