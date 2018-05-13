The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies and invitees were back on the gridiron again Saturday, albeit in shorts, and of course news of the newest members of the black-and-gold.

For the second day in a row, the third round rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph stole headlines. Friday he spoke about receiving a text message from Ben Roethlisberger, to ease the concern of the fan base, but on Saturday it was his play on the field, not his words, which turned heads.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, after several Day 1 fumbles under center, Rudolph let it rip and had a series of several completions in the team portion of practice.

Mason Rudolph “made some plays” on Day 2 of Steelers rookie minicamp, coach Mike Tomlin said. Despite a few under-center fumbles on Day 1, the quarterback responded with seven straight completions in team drills, according to WR Marcus Tucker. pic.twitter.com/sgOlWKRF5v — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 12, 2018

Okay, making several completions in shors with only other rookies involved isn’t necessarily something to write home about, but what Marcus Tucker, who spent last year on the Steelers’ practice squad, offered to Fowler was much more tangible.

Steelers receiver Marcus Tucker on Mason Rudolph: "He has a really big arm, strong arm. throws a great ball. Also pointed out his leadership, which he can pick up even in two days of minicamp: "Certain guys just have a command of the huddle." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 12, 2018

It seems Rudolph is as advertised when talking about his arm, but also his overall leadership. Needless to say, what Mark Kaboly, of The Athletic, reported regarding Rudolph and former Oklahoma State turned Steelers teammate James Washington connecting several times should shock no one.

The Mason Rudolph-to-James Washington down-the-field connection was sure clicking on Day 2 of Steelers rookie minicamp. But, it was against DBs that won't be around tomorrow. Stay tuned. @TheAthleticPGH — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 12, 2018

The Steelers will wrap up their rookie minicamp on Sunday before the rest of the team shows up to get the official spring workouts kicked off.

Check out some videos and photos from Day 2 of Steelers’ rookie minicamp.

Photos

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler joined defensive backs coach Tom Bradley in prepping the secondary. pic.twitter.com/PErQ9b1FZv — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) May 12, 2018

Third-round QB Mason Rudolph has “a command of the huddle,” according to WR Marcus Tucker. pic.twitter.com/XZ6nUPoKnr — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) May 12, 2018

Second-round receiver James Washington working on more than just catching the ball. pic.twitter.com/GmNEZ32oAL — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) May 12, 2018

Day Two of the Steelers’ rookie mini camp included Mike Tomlin workin’ the room during the pre-practice stretch. pic.twitter.com/hqQP0i6wsQ — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) May 12, 2018

Videos

Coach Tomlin explains what helps a rookie safety stand out at this point in the process. pic.twitter.com/R0n3UtRhMk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2018