When asked which NFL team would be the best fit for him, Mason Rudolph spoke of only one team — the Steelers

With the 2018 NFL Draft well behind us, I often times do random searches for players who are now members of the Pittsburgh Steelers. You never truly know what you are going to find, and with the team selecting a high profile player like Mason Rudolph there is a ton of content out there about the pick.

When searching videos on YouTube I found this NFL Network video where Rudolph was in studio prior to the draft. He was asked several questions about the process, and how he was feeling, but at the 2:50 mark of the video below David Carr asks Rudolph which team he feels would be the best fit for him.

Check it out:

A few things strike me when you hear his response. First, the only team he mentions is the Steelers. He states some teams asked him not to say anything, but he speaks openly about Pittsburgh.

Which brings me to my next point.

He doesn’t just talk about the Steelers, but mainly Mike Tomlin. You know how fans bemoan the fact Tomlin is considered a “player’s coach”? Well, he certainly got Rudolph’s attention in the short time they spent together at the Oklahoma State pro day.

Listening to Rudolph talk, you can’t help but think he would love to go to the Steelers, and if that was indeed his wish, it was granted in the 3rd round. Rudolph’s situation can be viewed as both a blessing and a curse. A blessing in he gets to learn from Ben Roethlisberger, and a curse with the task of having to wait before he gets his chance to shine on the brightest stage.

Either way, Rudolph is ready to go, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes as the Steelers prep for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) starting Tuesday, May 22nd.