Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown discuss Le’Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant’s trade and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up their first week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and it was business as usual for the black-and-gold. Everyone was there, well, except Le’Veon Bell. But Bell wasn’t the only newsworthy topics to discuss from the week that was.

Both Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown had their own media sessions, and it was there where the dynamic quarterback/wide receiver tandem discussed things like Mason Rudolph, Bell missing OTAs, the Martavis Bryant trade to the Raiders and much more.

The one thing which was noticeable, other than their simple attendance at the workouts, was the enjoyment in their voices when talking about getting back onto the football field. Even thought it is just “football in shorts”, as Mike Tomlin calls it, these players were excited to put the playoff loss of 2017 behind them, and start preparing for the year ahead.

Check out the interviews with both players below:

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown talks about bringing the best out of his teammates, having James Washington in the WR room, leading by example and more. pic.twitter.com/4uk702g0Mx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 23, 2018

Ben Roethlisberger