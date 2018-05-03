As if you didn’t know by now, the NFL Draft “experts” on the internet are not very happy with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2018 NFL Draft — especially the first round pick Terrell Edmunds. Depending on which outlet you frequent to get your NFL Draft data, analysis and grades, you were hard pressed to find people ecstatic with the selection of the Virginia Tech safety.

If you head over to the world wide leader in sports (ESPN) you will find two draft “gurus” who also weren’t high on the Edmunds pick at No. 28. In fact, the super draft duo of Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. both handed the Steelers some dubious awards after the draft process had concluded.

McShay gave the Steelers his “Biggest Reach” award, and if that wasn’t enough, Kiper slapped the team with a “Question Mark” label on the first pick the Steelers made.

See what the two had to say about the Steelers’ pick:

Biggest reach Pittsburgh Steelers Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech (pick No. 28) Edmunds is a terrific athlete and will help Pittsburgh’s back end, but he’s my 84th-ranked player. He ran a 4.47-second 40 and had a 41-inch vertical, but I’m concerned he’s a better tester right now than football player. This was a little early for him to go.

Question Mark Pittsburgh Steelers Virginia Tech’s Terrell Edmunds was my eighth-ranked safety. Eighth. And the Steelers took him at No. 28 overall. There’s no doubt that he’s physically gifted like his brother, Tremaine, who went 12 spots ahead of him, but the tape doesn’t show a first-round player. In fact, I thought he might be underrated as a versatile safety who could play in the slot. But that’s when I thought he was more likely to go at the end of Day 2. This is another head-scratcher.

There you have it. The only aspect of this situation which would be better would be if/when Edmunds becomes a playmaker on the Steelers’ defense. Enough so it would make McShay, Kiper and every other Draftnik with a keyboard out there who slammed the pick eat their words.

As someone pointed out on Twitter the other day, the same terms “reach” and “questionable pick” were used to describe the Cameron Heyward selection in 2011. That one turned out okay, and I would hedge my bet this one will too.