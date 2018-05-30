Pittsburgh Steelers unveil new throwback uniforms, and they are glorious

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very storied history, but when it comes to uniforms in team history there are more which are better left forgotten than remembered. Since the team started debuting throwback uniforms there have been fans who love them, and those who hate them with a passion.

The yellow helmets and white pants were mostly a hit, but were followed by the now infamous “bumblebee” jerseys with brown pants which were considered a huge joke around the NFL.

Entering the 2017 season, Art Rooney II stated the team would be retiring the “bumblebee” uniforms, and focusing on the NFL Color Rush jerseys. He added the team would likely be unveiling new throwback unis prior to the 2018 season.

Well, that time has come.

After teasing the release the past few weeks, Rooney II finally unveiled the new threads. Check them out:

#Steelers President Art Rooney II and @TeamJuJu unveiling the team’s new throwback uniform for the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/dCCr4EdJaC — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) May 30, 2018

Yes, if you haven’t figured it out yet, Pittsburgh Steelers fans’ prayers have finally been answered. The team will go back to their block numbers of the 1970s in honor of the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl 13. The team will wear them in Week 8 vs. the Browns.

To put it best, these look awesome.

JUST IN: Pittsburgh Steelers unveil new 2018 throwback jerseys! @TeamJuJu is modeling them. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/43RnfPDuPZ pic.twitter.com/D2axowUn26 — KDKA (@KDKA) May 30, 2018

Will the Steelers follow the Penguins’ lead when it comes to throwbacks? What once was a jersey with the classic black-and-gold honoring the days of Lemieux and Jagr, quickly turned into the team’s new uniforms.

Might these block numbers eventually come back for good? For most, they can only hope.