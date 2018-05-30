 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pittsburgh Steelers unveil new throwback uniforms, and they are glorious

New, comments

Take a look at the Steelers’ new threads they will be rocking in 2018, and beyond.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very storied history, but when it comes to uniforms in team history there are more which are better left forgotten than remembered. Since the team started debuting throwback uniforms there have been fans who love them, and those who hate them with a passion.

The yellow helmets and white pants were mostly a hit, but were followed by the now infamous “bumblebee” jerseys with brown pants which were considered a huge joke around the NFL.

Entering the 2017 season, Art Rooney II stated the team would be retiring the “bumblebee” uniforms, and focusing on the NFL Color Rush jerseys. He added the team would likely be unveiling new throwback unis prior to the 2018 season.

Well, that time has come.

After teasing the release the past few weeks, Rooney II finally unveiled the new threads. Check them out:

Yes, if you haven’t figured it out yet, Pittsburgh Steelers fans’ prayers have finally been answered. The team will go back to their block numbers of the 1970s in honor of the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl 13. The team will wear them in Week 8 vs. the Browns.

To put it best, these look awesome.

Will the Steelers follow the Penguins’ lead when it comes to throwbacks? What once was a jersey with the classic black-and-gold honoring the days of Lemieux and Jagr, quickly turned into the team’s new uniforms.

Might these block numbers eventually come back for good? For most, they can only hope.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...