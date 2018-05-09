The NFL offseason is not just the longest offseason of all the major sports, but considering the popularity of the sport it becomes the most forced offseason as well.

You know, when the league turns the schedule being released into a two hour production on multiple media outlets.

When the NFL Draft is no longer just a thing people read about on Mondays after the selection process, but a three day affair viewed by millions, across major media outlets.

The design of things like Power Rankings to help keep fans occupied during the dog days of the offseason. Almost everyone who reads things like Power Rankings knows they are completely meaningless, yet they are also a great way to start discussion. After all, why else would every single major media website produce weekly Power Rankings, postseason Power Rankings, pre-free agency Power Rankings, post-free agency Power Rankings, pre-draft Power Rankings...you get the picture.

So, with that said, time to look at the latest post-draft Power Rankings, complain about how meaningless they are, and debate where the Pittsburgh Steelers rank among the league’s best!

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. New England Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Ben Roethlisberger plans to play for another three to five years, but the Steelers addressed the future with the third-round selection of Mason Rudolph. It’s the earliest the Steelers have drafted a quarterback since they took Roethlisberger in the first round of the 2004 draft.”

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Kansas City Chiefs

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. New England Patriots

3. Minnesota Vikings

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. New Orleans Saints

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Green Bay Packers

10. San Francisco 49ers

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. New England Patriots

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. New Orleans Saints

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

“With Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell playing together, they are always a Super Bowl threat. But did they get that much better this offseason?”

7. Green Bay Packers

8. Los Angeles Rams

9. Atlanta Falcons

10. Carolina Panthers

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. New England Patriots

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. New Orleans Saints

7. Atlanta Falcons

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Small drop for the Steelers, with the trade of receiver Martavis Bryant to the Raiders. Save the nastygrams -- I am totally aware that Pittsburgh grabbed Oklahoma State wideout James Washington in the second round (No. 60 overall). That doesn’t mean he’ll be Bryant 2.0 this year. We’ll see. That’s one of the tougher positions at which to make the transition from college to pro football. Thought drafting Washington’s quarterback at OSU was smart, but Mason Rudolph (Round 3, No. 76) won’t necessarily help the Steelers this year. It will be interesting to see if Marcus Allen reverses field ... wait, wrong Marcus Allen. It will be interesting to see if Marcus Allen (Round 5, No. 148) gets on the field as, essentially, a nickel linebacker this year.

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Carolina Panthers