Watch JuJu Smith-Schuster take on a K-9 police dog at Ben Roethlisberger’s charity softball game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are banking on a big year for second year pro JuJu Smith-Schuster. When they traded Martavis Bryant to the Raiders during Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft, it was expected Smith-Schuster would be the main person to pick up the slack in his stead.

So, when Cameron Heyward posted a video of Smith-Schuster taking on a K-9 Police dog with a protective arm sleeve at Ben Roethlisberger’s charity softball game, they might not have been too thrilled.

Check out the video below:

Smith-Schuster was obviously not injured during the exercise, but you can hear Roethliberger himself giving him cues during event. Saying things like “Don’t look at him JuJu!” and “Get your hand out!”

Certainly a bit of fun for the wide receiver from USC, and outside of being entertained by Smith-Schuster’s antics, the Steelers are probably thrilled to see him walk away unharmed.

Like what head coach Lou Brown said to Willie Mays Hayes in the movie Major League upon Mays Hayes’ catch in the season opener: “Nice catch Hayes, don’t ever F—g do it again!”

At some point you can hear Mike Tomlin telling Smith-Schuster, “Nice job JuJu, don’t ever do it again.”

Ahhh the offseason...