It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have some significant questions at the inside linebacker position as they look forward to the opening of their summer training camp. And the Steelers’ organization has at least some history of bringing back players who have excelled for them in the past. That’s why the availability of a healthy and rested Lawrence Timmons poses some intriguing questions for the Steelers’ coaches and front office.

These days, Timmons has returned to his roots in Florence, SC, where he hosted a free youth football camp at Wilson High School (his alma mater) on June 2nd. Interviewed there by Florence News reporter Scott Chancey, Timmons was upbeat about his current circumstance as a free agent.

“I’ve just got to wait it out and keep working out and see where it gets me, and hope for the best,” he said. The 32-year-old, former Steelers linebacker has stacked up some impressive numbers during his NFL career, including 735 tackles, 35 ½ sacks and 12 interceptions. One of LT’s picks which may stand out in the memory of Steelers Nation is the one he returned 89 yards for a touchdown in 2008 against New England.

Timmons clearly still has a love for football and the conviction that he can bring some valuable qualities to an NFL team seeking help at his position. But for the time being at least, “patience” is Lawrence’s watchword. “I’ve never been through this before, so I don’t know. This is a first for me,” he said. “I’ve got to wait it out and see how it goes. Just keep it positive — that’s all I’m trying to do.”

In addition to his skills as a player and many years of NFL experience, Timmons hinted he might have a preference for his next — and perhaps final — stop on his NFL journey. “Pittsburgh has always been a home to me,” he said. “I’d been there for 10 years, so it’s all love there.”

Obviously, some attractive intangibles are attached to the prospect of the Steelers bringing back their former No. 94. His familiarity with the organization and his former Black-and-gold teammates is one. Additionally, Timmons always had a reputation as a solid character guy who brings a positive vibe to the locker room.

It’s difficult to evaluate exactly how much Timmons has left in his tank these days, but his stint with the Miami Dolphins (84 tackles and zero sacks) indicates he’s probably still capable of producing at a level comparable to what we saw during his last season (2016) in Pittsburgh. That's why, when the discussion turns to the Steelers’ current linebacker needs, and in view of the other veteran free agents currently available at his position, Timmons certainly deserves to be considered as a reasonable possibility.