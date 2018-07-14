Watch T.J. Watt, with his brothers, in a hysterical commercial for Gatorade on hydration

The Pittsburgh Steelers first round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was well known before his name was called by Roger Goodell on draft night. T.J. Watt, the youngest of three brothers who are all currently playing in the NFL, looked to create his own path in the league as an outside linebacker for the black-and-gold.

But that doesn’t mean he certainly doesn’t still train, and spend a lot of time with family. Most recently Watt, and his brothers, joined up with Gatorade to talk about the importance of hydration as football programs across the country gear up to start another season.

You can check out the videos below, but if I might make a recommendation it would be to watch the ‘Blooper Reel’ at the bottom of the page. It seems the youngest Watt is well represented in this particular segment.

While the Steelers are hoping Watt continues his maturation as a linebacker this season, the offseason can be time for some fun, and it looks as if this filming was just that for the Watt brothers.

The Blooper Reel