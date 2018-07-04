James Conner shows off his new-and-improved physique heading into the 2018 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set at running back for the 2018 season. Le’Veon Bell will be the star running back, but if Bell and the organization are unable to come to terms on a long-term contract, James Conner is letting the world know he’s physically ready to take the lead at the running back position.

Check out the video he posted on his verified Twitter page:

In his rookie season, Conner, like many rookies, didn’t understand the rigor and conditioning required to play at the National Football League level. Last year a hamstring injury kept him out of the early portion of training camp, before a knee injury ended his season early.

While many feel Conner wouldn’t be capable of shouldering the load if called on, he’s at least doing his part off the field to get himself in the best shape possible heading into training camp. If the Steelers lose Le’Veon Bell, do you think Conner would be able to hold up? Let us know in the comment section below!