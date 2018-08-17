Members of the Steelers and Mike Tomlin react to the team’s performance vs. Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week-2 preseason performance was bad. So bad some might suggest it was borderline embarrassing. Nonetheless, as deflating as the loss was, the Steelers can find some solace knowing this was nothing more than a meaningless preseason game.

However, there were still questions to be answered, and Steelers’ official website sideline reporter Missi Matthews was on the field to talk to several players, and coaches, regarding the game and what they thought of the overall performance of the Black-and-gold.

Check out interviews by JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Tomlin’s halftime interview and James Conner’s post-game discussion below:

Coach Tomlin gives his thoughts on our performance in the first half vs. Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/hzVbkIQaS4 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 17, 2018