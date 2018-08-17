 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Members of the Steelers and Mike Tomlin react to the team’s performance vs. Green Bay

New, comments

Check out the sideline and post-game interviews from the players who were a part of the Week-2 preseason loss.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week-2 preseason performance was bad. So bad some might suggest it was borderline embarrassing. Nonetheless, as deflating as the loss was, the Steelers can find some solace knowing this was nothing more than a meaningless preseason game.

However, there were still questions to be answered, and Steelers’ official website sideline reporter Missi Matthews was on the field to talk to several players, and coaches, regarding the game and what they thought of the overall performance of the Black-and-gold.

Check out interviews by JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Tomlin’s halftime interview and James Conner’s post-game discussion below:

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...