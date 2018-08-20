Why I’m excited about the Steelers this season

Maybe it is human nature, but it sure seems the majority of fans who root for the Pittsburgh Steelers focus more on the negative than the positive.

For instance, the entire preseason has been spent talking about the perceived deficiencies on the defensive side of the football, and not much about the amazing potential the offense possesses.

So, while some have a negative outlook on the 2018 Steelers season, I am excited about what lies ahead for the boys in black-and-gold.

Let’s start with the elephant in the room.

The defense.

This unit certainly has their warts, but so did the 2017 unit, and they still did some pretty special things. You know, like setting a new franchise record for sacks in a season. I feel the defense will be better in 2018, and while this might not be a ringing endorsement for success it doesn’t mean all is lost on that side of the defense.

Pittsburgh’s secondary might be the best fans have seen in a long time, and combine that with a defensive front who has proven they can put pressure on the quarterback and there is certainly reason to be optimistic. Sure, the inside linebacker position remains a question mark, but if the Steelers’ defense makes significant improvement in any area this upcoming which will mask a lot of issues, it is in the turnover category. Take the football away, giving it to the offense more, and those warts on the defense might become less and less noticeable.

Let’s be honest though, the real reason for optimism this season is the team’s offense. Martavis Bryant is gone, but it looks as if James Washington is more than capable of helping out alongside Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Ben Roethlisberger has had a tremendous training camp, and Le’Veon Bell will eventually return and be the player everyone expects of him in his likely final season in Pittsburgh.

All of this behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. The Steelers have been stock piling players on offense for years, and outside of a few pieces, this entire unit, which has been together for an extended period of time, is in the prime of their careers. Time to put up, or shut up, for this offense.

The offense might be the cornerstone, but in my opinion there is a lot to be excited about for black-and-gold fans this season. This Steelers team, if everyone remains healthy, should be a major contender in the AFC, and across the league. Some talk about the Super Bowl ‘window’ closing, and if this is true you might as well sit back and enjoy it while it is still open.

Cheer up Steelers fans! There is going to be a lot to celebrate this season!