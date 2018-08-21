Steelers release an updated depth chart ahead of preseason game against Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ current depth chart may not reflect the true status of all the players on the roster quite yet, but it’s still interesting to note the changes the team made to the order of some position groups on Monday. While most names remain where they were when the first depth chart of the offseason was released a few weeks ago, one or two players have seen a significant shift in their places in the pecking order after two games.

The most obvious changes on offense are at wide receiver, where rookies James Washington and Damoun Patterson have moved from the bottom of the depth chart. Washington is now listed as the next man up behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, with Patterson listed behind Antonio Brown and Justin Hunter on the other side. For a player like Marcus Tucker, dropping behind the two young wideouts in the listings might not bode well for his future with the team.

Although relative newcomers to the team such as offensive linemen Oni Omoile and Zach Banner have seen their names slotted ahead of two players who’ve spent most of the offseason with Pittsburgh, this likely is because of their experience in the league, rather than any suggestion they’re necessarily rated higher by the coaching staff.

Running back Jaylen Samuels is one of only two other movers on offense, having jumped up a couple of slots on the list, ahead of Stevan Ridley and James Summers. Wide receiver Trey Griffey, also has leapfrogged Tevin Jones.

Perhaps the most noticeable changes to the depth chart have come on defense where Jon Bostic has been listed as the starter alongside Vince Williams, and there has been a reshuffling of the safety positions. Morgan Burnett, Terrell Edmunds and Malik Golden are now listed at strong safety, while Sean Davis, Marcus Allen and Jordan Dangerfield move to free safety.

With the exception of inside linebacker Matthew Thomas, who has moved ahead of Matt Galambos on this updated depth chart, the rest of the players on defense and special teams are unchanged from the positions they held prior to Week 1 of the preseason.