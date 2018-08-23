CBS announces its broadcast pairings for calling Steelers’ Week 1-4 games

If you’re like me, you care about who is doing the play-by-play and color commentary for the Pittsburgh Steelers games. As someone who lives outside the Pittsburgh area, I don’t have the luxury of muting the TV and switching to Bill Hillgrove and Tunch Ilkin on the radio side.

This has caused me to have genuine concern and interest in who’s going to call the Steelers’ games every week. When you get the ‘D’ or ‘F’ squad, you can bet it’s going to be a rough day.

CBS, the home network for AFC games, has announced its broadcast pairings for the 2018 regular season, and also announced who will be calling which game the first quarter of the regular season.

Here are the broadcast pairings:

Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein

Beth Mowins/Jay Feely

As for the Steelers, here is who will be covering their games early in the regular season:

Week 1: Pittsburgh at Cleveland

Announcers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

Week 2: Kansas City at Pittsburgh

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Week 3: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

Monday Night Football

Week 4: Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Sunday Night Football

So, Week 1 will have the return of Bruce Arians, Steelers’ former offensive coordinator, as Pittsburgh goes against the Browns and Todd Haley, former offensive coordinator, while Randy Fichtner, current offensive coordinator, tries to win his first game as a play-caller at the professional level.

If they can get all three together for a chat prior to the game, there might be some good story-telling going on — or it could just be extremely awkward.

Other than that, it’s noteworthy the Steelers don’t get the Nantz/Romo team in the early portion of the season, something that some fans cherish, while others despise.

Where do you stand on the announcers? Do you care, or do you have a preference? Let us know in the comment section below!