Steelers rule out 4 players for Week 3 Preseason game vs. the Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the third preseason game of the 2018 preseason, or what has now become known as the final dress rehearsal for the team to prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. In other words, this is the one and only time you will most of the Steelers’ starters before the games really count.

Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference Thursday, and updated who will, and won’t, be in the lineup when the Tennessee Titans come to Heinz Field this Saturday.

Per Tomlin, if players are deemed healthy, they will be playing, in some form or fashion, vs. Tennessee, but don’t expect to see several players on the field due to injury. Here is a list of players who won’t be in uniform Saturday:

Ramon Foster (hyperextended knee)

Xavier Grimble (surgery on hand/wrist)

Mike Hilton

Vance McDonald (foot)

With those players out, here is a list of players who Tomlin said he would “leave the light on” for, meaning they are essentially questionable for the team’s first home preseason game:

Antonio Brown (quad)

Morgan Burnett

Daniel McCullers

T.J. Watt (hamstring)

For those reading this who are frustrated with the lack of participation by Vance McDonald, Tomlin did respond to a question regarding the health of his foot by saying McDonald is close to being a partial participant in practice. If he continues this progression it isn’t out of the realm of possibility he is ready for Week 1 when the Steelers travel to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 1.

Tomlin did add the starters, including players like Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward and Joe Haden will all see playing time, but how much has yet to be determined.

Stay tuned to BTSC as more information on who is in, and out, vs. the Titans becomes known.