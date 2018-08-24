Mike Tomlin lays out the Steelers’ plan for quarterbacks vs. the Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their Week-3 preseason preparations seriously. Not because the outcome of the game means anything, but mainly because they’re simulating an actual regular-season week of preparation.

For the Steelers’ final dress rehearsal, Tomlin outlined how the team plans on deploying his quarterbacks during his weekly press conference.

Ben Roethlisberger will start, followed by Landry Jones. How much will Roethlisberger play? It depends on the quality of the product on the field when the starters are playing.

Knowing who will be the first and second quarterbacks to play, then how will they utilize Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph? If Tomlin knows, he isn’t saying. But if you were to guess, there’s a good chance it will look something like this:

Roethlisberger: 2-3 series

Jones: Remainder of 1st quarter and possibly 2nd quarter

Dobbs/Rudolph: 3rd and 4th quarter separately

The order in which they play Rudolph and Dobbs shouldn’t be over-analyzed, yet likely will still be grist for the comment mill, particularly if Rudolph gets first crack at the Titans before Dobbs in the second half. After a very poor Week-2 quarterback performance, the hope is that all four quarterbacks play well at home and thereby calm some of the fans’ concerns regarding depth at the position.

Stay tuned to BTSC as more information on the playing time of the Steelers’ signal callers comes to light.