Steelers News: Vance McDonald hopeful to play in Week 2 vs. the Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly turning their attention away from the embarrassing tie with the Cleveland Browns and starting to focus on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Something I did last season and I’m going to start again are the Black-and-Gold Links article.

This is an article where I take articles from quality news sources across the Internet, and add them here for your viewing pleasure. I won’t be posting the entire articles here, but will link each story and author so that you can read the full article.

Today, fans get news about Vance McDonald, the tight end who missed all preseason and the first regular-season game with a foot injury. He’s hoping to get back on the field for the team’s Week-2 game at Heinz Field vs. Patrick Mahomes and the boys.

Let’s get to the news:

Chris Adamski, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Vance McDonald walked out of the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room Monday without a limp or the use of any sort of wrap or other device on his injured foot. After missing the regular-season opener Sunday in Cleveland, will McDonald be ready for the home opener against Kansas City this coming week?

“Hoping for it,” McDonald said.

McDonald hasn’t made it through a full practice since the first week of training camp in late July. Since being acquired by the Steelers 12 ½ months ago, he’s missed seven of 17 regular-season games due to injury.

Chris Adamski, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

It wasn’t the NFL debut that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ prior first-round pick had on the same Cleveland field 364 days prior. But for Terrell Edmunds, he’ll take it – personally at least.

“Personally, I feel like I played good,” said Edmunds, the safety whom the Steelers drafted at No. 28 overall in April. “But we didn’t get the win, so there’s still work to do.

“It was fun game, a good game (to be his first). We didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, but we’ve got stuff to do to improve.”

Paul Zeise, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Le’Veon Bell is one of the best running backs in the NFL. There is a case to be made that he is the best running back in the NFL. He is clearly a great player, and he hasn’t played football since January.

James Conner has proved he can be effective. Sunday in Cleveland, he rushed 31 times for 135 yards (4.35 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 57 yards, and though he still needs to improve as a pass blocker, he held his own in that regard, too.

Conner made one major blunder when he fumbled late in the fourth quarter. The Steelers were trying to run the clock with a 21-7 lead and less than nine minutes to play. Conner was stripped, though, and Jabrill Peppers picked it up and returned it to the goal line. The Browns’ offense quickly scored to pull to within seven points, and the game changed completely.

Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As he does after almost every Steelers game, Ben Roethlisberger stood up in the locker room Sunday to address his teammates after the hurtful, felt-like-a-loss 21-21 tie against the Cleveland Browns.

“I just thanked the defense for giving us a chance,” Roethlisberger recalled afterward. “We, as an offense, didn’t do our part. I didn’t do mine.”

If there was a positive to come out of the loss – I mean, tie – it’s that the Steelers’ defense answered a lot of questions in a game when Le’Veon Bell didn’t play, Roethlisberger threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles after sacks, James Conner lost a fumble that turned the game the Browns’ way and Chris Boswell missed a 42-yard field goal in overtime. Could outside linebackers Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt get quarterback pressure after switching sides? Could Jon Bostic step in for injured Ryan Shazier at inside linebacker next to Vince Williams and do his part to stop the run? Could the secondary keep from getting burned for big splash plays the way it did last season?