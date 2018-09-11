NFL Power Rankings: Steelers stumble after Week 1 tie

Opening weekend of the 2018 regular season wasn’t pretty for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, it was downright putrid. With that said, it can be expected the team would drop in the weekly Power Rankings major media outlets love to produce.

These rankings mean nothing, but are great for conversation and debate. This week, the Steelers saw themselves plummet down the Top 10, and in some cases, out of the Top 10 altogether.

With a Week 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs looming, the Steelers, who will be back at the friendly confines of Heinz Field, will need to put up a good performance to help resurrect their status in these rankings.

Check out the rankings, and let us know what you think in the comment section below!!

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. New England Patriots

3. Minnesota Vikings

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Kansas City Chiefs

7. Green Bay Packers

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Jon Bostic recorded 2½ tackles for loss, including a sack, in his debut with the Steelers. Last season, he had one sack in 14 starts with the Colts. As a team, the Steelers recorded seven sacks and the last time they did that and didn’t win the game was in 2000, also on the road against the Browns.”

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Atlanta Falcons

1. Minnesota Vikings

2. New England Patriots

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Kansas City Chiefs

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

1. Minnesota Vikings

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. New England Patriots

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Kansas City Chiefs

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

“By now, I think everyone who follows the NFL with any degree of seriousness knows the multi-year trend that Ben Roethlisberger is great at home and much worse on the road. On the road Sunday, he wasn’t very good (though it was in a rainstorm). I have no idea how to explain his extreme home/road splits. It’s inexplicable.”

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Los Angeles Chargers

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. New England Patriots

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Atlanta Falcons

7. Green Bay Packers

8. Washington Redskins

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Kansas City Chiefs

...

12. Pittsburgh Steelers