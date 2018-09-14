Steelers vs. Chiefs Week 2: Time, TV Schedule and game information

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to rebound from a disappointing tie against the lowly Cleveland Browns in Week 1 when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on Sunday. As unconvincing as the Steelers looked on Opening Day, the same cannot be said of Kansas City after an impressive victory on the road over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Winners of six of their last seven versus the Chiefs, Pittsburgh has dominated these matchups on the ground as late, but will be forced to face them without the man who has done all the damage for the Steelers in recent years this time around. Le’Veon Bell is set to miss his second game of the season as his holdout continues with no obvious end in sight. Thankfully, James Conner looked more than capable of carrying the load last week and he could be in for another big day in Week 2 if past history between these two teams is anything to go by.

Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the standout performer for Kansas City in Week 1, recording 7 receptions for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he should be the obvious threat to Pittsburgh on offense along with running back Kareem Hunt.

Week 2:

Game: Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0-1)

Date: Sunday, September 16

Kickoff: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Weather: Live weather update

Watch:

TV Channel: CBS, broadcast locally on KDKA-TV-2 with Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts as commentators and Evan Washburn the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL.com Game Pass on delay in the U.S and live for international viewers or live in the U.S via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. The NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove and Tunch Ilkin as commentators and Craig Wolfley as the sideline reporter. Broadcast live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area and via their local affiliates. Listen online via Steelers.com and with the Steelers Official Mobile App. Alternatively, you can listen to a radio broadcast on SiriusXM.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter to catch all of the highlights as they happen, and be sure to check back with us after the game for our post-match roundup.

Injuries:

Pittsburgh has a number of notable injury concerns to worry about heading in the game, with Ben Roethlisberger, David DeCastro and Joe Haden all forced to miss the the first two days of practice this week. If any of them are unable to train on Friday, it seems unlikely they will play on Sunday.

