NFL Picks: Predicting the winner of Steelers vs. Chiefs Week 2

You thought the Pittsburgh Steelers had question marks heading into their Week 1 opener against the Browns? After tying Cleveland last Sunday, there might be more questions now than ever as the Kansas City Chiefs come to Heinz Field in Week 2.

Nonetheless, the threat of falling 0-1-1 should be plenty of motivation for the Steelers, and playing at home for the first time this season should be a spark plug for a struggling Ben Roethlisberger and company.

It isn’t as if the Chiefs won’t have something to say about the outcome. Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill make up the lightning rod which is the Kansas City offense. Let’s just say if both team’s offenses are “on”, there could be more fireworks than a Zambelli fireworks.

Keeping the Vegas line in mind (Steelers -4), I see this being a close contest. If you were thinking about a low-scoring defensive affair, while I have learned to never rule such a thing out in the NFL, I would bet against it.

This game is going to come down to fundamentals. The team who protects the football, takes advantage of opportunities and turns red-zone possessions into 7-points, and not a field goal, will most likely leave with the ‘W’.

I like the Steelers’ offense, even without Bell in the backfield, vs. the Chiefs’ defense, and I even like the Pittsburgh defense, as a collective, against Mahomes and company. Throw in they are playing at home, and I do like the Steelers to win this game.

I would be stunned if it were a blowout, but I think the Steelers move their record to 1-0-1, while they turn their attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

PREDICITON:

Pittsburgh — 31

Kansas City — 27