NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking the full Week 3 slate against the spread

While the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to disappoint this season, so do we with our weekly picks. Despite Editor Jeff Hartman making a slight amends for his underwhelming efforts on opening weekend, my results in Week 2 were shocking after I failed to post a positive record against either the spreads or the totals.

With several home favorites in Week 3, only four travelling teams are expected to win their matchups on Sunday and only one double digit spread on the day suggests the bookmakers are predicting a number of close contest this weekend. Six games feature a spread of less than a field goal.

After picking many of the same winners from most of Sunday's action, it is hard to separate our selections with so many solid favorites on offer. As much as it pains us to acknowledge them, the Cincinnati Bengals not only look great value to cover the spread, but also to win the game outight against the Carolina Panthers and may be one of the more attractive bets of the weekend.

Selections have been made using the consensus Las Vegas odds from VegasInsider.com as per Friday night and we encourage you to play along with us by adding your picks below.