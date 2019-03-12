Steelers News: The Raiders might be trying to add both Killer B’s

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is over, but if you think the news surrounding the black-and-gold is over — think again. For the drama-filled Steelers, things are just heating up, and this is where the daily links article comes in. You might have missed some key news, and we fill you in and give you the latest, and sometimes greatest, news surrounding the Steelers.

Today in the Black-and-gold links article we take a look at how the Oakland Raiders aren’t just looking to add Antonio Brown to their team, but also possibly going after Le’Veon Bell in free agency.

Let’s get to the news:

The Steelers won zero championships with both Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown on their roster, and the Oakland Raiders might be trying to see if they can change their luck by going after Bell in free agency to join his former Steelers teammate in California.

Raiders one of many expected to chase Le’Veon Bell By: Kevin Patra, NFL.com NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Raiders are a sleeper team in pursuit of Le’Veon Bell. The dual-threat running back is expected to have plenty of suitors when free agency opens on Wednesday, despite sitting out the entire 2018 campaign. The New York Jets have rumored to be at the forefront on Bell discussions. One thing seems certain: The running back will play for the highest bidder. Oakland landing Bell would be a massive boon for an offense that desperately needs playmakers all over the field. Reuniting Bell and Antonio Brown could completely morph a Raiders offense that owned one of the worst collection of skill-position talent at the end of last season. If Derek Carr remains the franchise quarterback, as the organization has publicly expressed, providing him with playmakers like Bell is a must next season.

The Steelers lost Antonio Brown, but did their positive public perception leave with him? One writer thinks Brown made a foll out of the organization.

John Steigerwald: Antonio Brown made a fool of the Steelers By: John Steigerwald, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review He played the Steelers like a fiddle. Then he beat them like a drum. What was the deciding factor? Was it the blue hair and the blond mustache? Or was it the videos he appeared in with the blue hair and the ‘stache, speaking semi-coherently and looking like he was incoherent? Maybe Antonio Brown didn’t need to do any of that. Maybe it was overkill. Maybe quitting on his team before the last game of the season with a playoff spot on the line was enough to convince general manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin they never wanted to see him in a Steelers uniform again. Or was it Art Rooney II who wanted Brown out of town at any cost? The Steelers got a third- and fifth-round pick in this year’s draft from the Oakland Raiders in a trade agreed upon early Sunday, and Brown got $39 million in guaranteed money. The Steelers also got their butts kicked.

In the aftermath of the trade between the Steelers and Raiders for Antonio Brown, many want to know just what happened which not only led to Brown leaving, but also wanting out? And what happened to a 1st round pick?!

The Antonio Brown saga, now unplugged: Behind how the Steelers got here By: Dale Lolley, DKPittsburghSports How, after all, could the Steelers give up a top-five receiver in the league, take a $21.2 million salary cap hit for him not being on the roster, and get just third- and fifth-round draft picks in return? After all, just a year before, Steelers fans had chanted “MVP” at Brown as he was helped off the field in the first half of a December game against New England after suffering a calf injury. He had compiled an NFL-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons. He had owned the town. Now, it’s doubtful he would be welcome in any establishment in the city.

If you are down about the Brown to Oakland trade, or just want a laugh...then this is right up your alley.

Feeling down? Here’s a way to make yourself laugh at the Antonio Brown trade By: Tim Benz, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review If you don’t laugh, you are going to cry. I prefer to do that first thing. There is no way for Pittsburgh to put a happy face on how the Antonio Brown situation ended. They will get only third- and fifth-round draft choices from the Oakland Raiders. Brown will get the massive new deal he wanted. And the Steelers will have a big dead-cap charge to boot. Brown is happy. No one here is. Unless you are just glad Brown will be gone. Which I understand. So, on occasion, this is where Twitter can come in handy, to find a little levity in an otherwise morose situation.

