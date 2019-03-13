Kevin Colbert releases statement on Antonio Brown on the day he is introduced as a Raider

Wednesday was the official first day of the new NFL league year, and on the day all pre-arranged trades between free agents and teams became official.

This means the trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders for Antonio Brown for a 3rd and 5th round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft became set in stone. With that said, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement on Brown, and the trade with Oakland.

Statement from GM Kevin Colbert on Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/MxPxjXDucV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 13, 2019

His statement reads:

“We have traded Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders. We believe the compensation, which will now give us four picks in the first 83 selections and ten overall in the upcoming NFL Draft, can benefit our efforts to improve out team in 2019 and beyond. Antonio remains one of the best players in the National Football League, but as we believe, this move was in the best interest of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We wish Antonio all the best the rest of his career.”

With the trade final, the Steelers now turn their attention to other free agent wide receivers who might be able to come in and help fill the void left by Brown. It certainly will be addressed in the 2019 NFL Draft, but fans will always look back on Brown’s 9 years in Pittsburgh and wonder how in the world at least one Super Bowl was won during his time in the Steel City.